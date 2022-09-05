Asia-Pacific Surgical Retractor Market Grow CAGR at 5.0% During 2019-2026

surgical retractor market

North America accounted for approximately half of the market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Surgical Retractor Market by Product Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the surgical retractor market was valued at $2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow. . will reach $3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Majority of surgical procedures require incising the skin of the patient to operate on organs. These incisions are small and narrow, which require the use of surgical retractors to keep them open during the surgical procedure. Thus, a surgical retractor is a medical instrument, which is employed in keeping the surgical incision open while a surgeon operates. These instruments work by holding the tissue or organs out of the way to provide a clear view of the surgical site or organ under operation. Hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, and wire retractors are the various retractors available in the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include B Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Inc.



A major factor contributing to the growth of the surgical retractor market is the increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. Moreover, other factors such as rise in healthcare costs and increase in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions that require surgical procedures for treatment are driving the growth of the surgical retractors market.

Due to the increase in the number of abdominal surgeries worldwide, the abdominal surgery segment grabbed the largest share of the market. Moreover, abdominal surgery involves a large incision to get a better view of the organs involved in the surgery. Hence, there is a high demand for surgical retractors in abdominal surgery, which is driving the growth of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Hand retractors accounted for approximately one-third of the market in 2018.

• The cardiothoracic surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the period 2019 to 2026.

• The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

