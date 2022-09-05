Neurological Biomarkers Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2025

Neurological biomarkers market provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers disease generated a revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,122.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. Conversely, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease generated a revenue of $1,321.8 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,457.4 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease such as Abbott Laboratories, Myriad RBM, Proteome Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Athena Diagnostics, Immunarray Pvt. Ltd., Quanterix Corporation, Diagenic ASA, Psynova Neurotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Upsurge in the incidence of Alzheimers and Parkinsons diseases is anticipated to contribute to the robust growth of neurological biomarkers. In addition, increase in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has been witnessed over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Furthermore, rise in preference towards personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimers and Parkinsons.

Based on the region, the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons diseases is studied across the U.S., EU5, rest of Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). The U.S. dominated the market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. In addition, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in Alzheimers neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period, whereas China is expected to register highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025 in the Parkinsons neurological biomarkers mark

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers.

• The U.S. accounted for maximum revenue in 2017 in the market for both Alzheimers and Parkinsons, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

• EU5 region generated second highest revenue in 2017 in the market for both Alzheimers & Parkinsons, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

• China is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease.

