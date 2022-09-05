Antiplatelet Drugs Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market To Be Driven By Increasing Advancements In Pharmaceutical Industry And Increasing Heart Patients In Forecast Period 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global antiplatelet drug market, assessing the market based on its segments like drug, drug class, applications, different routes of administration, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%
Due to the rising organic and inorganic growth taking place within the industry, the antiplatelet drug market is expected to step forward during the forecast period. In addition, the generic market is also growing, thereby giving generic antiplatelet drug manufacturers a boost. It is also anticipated that the amount of money that businesses invest on research and development will contribute to the antiplatelet drug market’s sales in the future.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Antiplatelet medications are mistakenly referred to as drugs for blood thinning. They do not thin the blood but interfere with the essential process of blood clotting instead. The clumping of blood cells is typically decreased by the antiplatelet agent, thereby reducing the potentially dangerous blood clots. People who are at high risk for heart failure will avoid the risk of strokes and heart attacks when given antiplatelet agents.
By drug, the market is divided into:
Aspirin
Clopidogrel
Ticagrelor
Prasugrel
Dipyridamole
Ticlopidine
Abciximab
Tirofiban
Others
On the basis of drug class, the industry can be segmented into:
Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors
Glycoprotein Platelet Inhibitors
Protease-Activated Receptor-1 Antagonists
Others
Based on applications, the industry can be categorised into:
Myocardial Infraction
Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
Angioplasty
Arterial Thrombosis
Dental Surgeries
Others
The different routes of administration of antiplatelet drugs are:
Oral
Injectable
The various distribution channels of the product are:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Industry development is primarily due to evolving lifestyles, and an ageing population is contributing to a growing worldwide prevalence of heart diseases. Globally, some 15 million people a year suffer from heart strokes, according to the WHO. The big downside that hampers market growth is the rising risk of bleeding in highly complicated surgeries. The misconception of antiplatelet pharmaceutical products with blood-thinning drugs is also a major impediment to market development.
The consumption of antiplatelet drugs in recent years has also been affected by side effects such as nausea, upset stomach, stomach pain, diarrhoea, rash, and itching. With the number of players initiating clinical trials for antiplatelet drugs, North America is the dominating region. In addition, to develop new product alternatives, many academic universities are receiving research grants. Kengreal, an intravenous antiplatelet medication developed by The Medicines Company, for example, has received FDA approval. As Asia Pacific is an economically developing country, the forecast period is expected to spearhead it.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
