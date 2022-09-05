Crude Oil Carriers Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast by 2029

Crude Oil Carriers Market

With the rapid industrialization across the globe, there is a significant rise in demand for fuel in the crude oil carriers market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid industrialization across the globe, there is a significant rise in demand for fuel in the market. Thus, in order to fulfil the rising demand of oil and gas, the major companies are manufacturing crude oil carriers at their highest abilities. This is one of the key growth driver uncovering healthy growth opportunities to this crude oil carriers market. With the growing crude oil trade, there has been an upsurge in the applications for very large crude carriers (VLCC) and ultra large crude carriers (ULCC) in the market. With growing global trade, adoption of such crude carriers is increasing every year thereby complementing the growth of this market. However the volatility in crude oil prices might restrain the growth of crude oil carriers market in the coming future. Also, developed countries like the U.S., Australia, Switzerland, and others, are shifting rapidly toward renewable sources of energy such as wind, tidal and geothermal. Thus, making them less dependent on crude oil for energy generation. This may hamper the growth of crude oil carriers market among the developed economies.

The North America region caters for a major fraction of the global oilfield crude oil carriers market due to the increasing number of exploration and drilling activities in the region, especially in countries like the U.S. In addition, the market in the Middle Eastern region is also expected to witness a lucrative growth due to the presence of huge number of oil and gas companies in the region. In 2018, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East countries contributed to the highest demand for crude oil carriers. Middle East countries being the top exporters of crude oil require crude oil carriers at larger extent. The demand for crude oil carriers among the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region has registered an increase by 5% in 2018 as compared to 2017. This data is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to surge in crude oil related activities in the developing economies like China, India, and others. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the crude oil carriers market during the forecast period.

Top Key Market Players

Maersk Tankers

Teekay Corporation

China Shipping Tanker Co., Ltd

Essar Shipping

Kuwait Oil Tankers Co

Tankers International LLC

OSG Ship Management Inc

Keystone Alaska LLC

Alaska Tanker Co

Shipping Corporation of India

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Maran Tankers Management

Frontline Ltd

Euronav

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global crude oil carriers market.

Nationwide lockdowns imposed by several governments to contain the virus, most of the business activities were either slowed down or even put to a halt. This has caused a significant decrease in demand for full across the globe, thereby affecting the crude oil carriers market.

Attributed to the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the overall use of crude oil has decreased to a greater extent. The oil prices have slashed down to $30 per barrel that has lead a fall of nearly 50-85% of oil & gas revenues in 2020 as compared to that of 2019. This is projected to have a negative impact on crude oil carriers market during the COVID-19 scenario.

Also, temporary shutdown of midstream refineries have put a break on the crude oil carriers market due to lockdowns and risk of health infection of workforce during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

