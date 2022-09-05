Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market : ADAS Technology to Grow at CAGR 6.4% From 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market," The automotive electronic control unit (ecu) market was valued at $87.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $142.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market by Technology (Powertrain, Body, ADAS, Infotainment, Chassis), by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles), by Mode (Conventional, Autonomous), by ECU Capacity (16 Bit, 32 Bit, 64 Bit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Download Report (145 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2265

COVID-19 scenario on Automotive ECU Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of large scale assembly plants. This in turn, resulted to decline in global demand for automobiles, thereby impacting the growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market negatively.

However, the bioenergy market is expected to recover soon in 2022.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive ECU market based on technology, application, mode, capacity, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2265

Based on technology, the powertrain segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ADAS segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on mode, the conventional segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2265

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automotive electronic control unit market analyzed in the research include DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Lear, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Pektron.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0cf03547e7076b6985f199fe75a303c0

Read More Reports –

Automotive Seat Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-seat-market

Armored Vehicles Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/armored-vehicles-market

Automotive Exhaust System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market

About Allied Market Research -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.