Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:12 pm, members of the Third District responded to an establishment at the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered.

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, 26-year-old Charles Epps, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).