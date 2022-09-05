Enjoy Outdoor Space All Year Round With These Pergola Ideas From Softwoods

SYDNEY, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal for creating areas of shade in a garden or a designated outdoor entertaining zone, pergolas offer a stylish and permanent solution that can be added to the back or side of a property or can stand alone to create an area of privacy in a large backyard. As the leading supplier of outdoor timber structures in South Australia, Softwoods provides all the materials and advice for homeowners to DIY projects as well as offering a full design and build service.

According to Softwoods, when it comes to what's trending in outdoor spaces, pergolas never go out of style. Pergolas are ideal for adding definition to a backyard, regardless of the size. The area can be used for entertaining or dining, and pergolas are especially useful for adding some privacy to the backyard, particularly if the outdoor space is overlooked by neighbouring homes. Softwoods says adding a pergola in Sydney to a garden can also increase the value of a property, and DIY options are very cost-effective and easy to install.

If a pergola is intended to create a designated outdoor dining and entertaining zone, Softwoods suggests picking a spot that is easily accessible from the house and lining it with timber or materials that emulate ceilings. Breaking the space down into sections for cooking, dining and relaxing can be done by positioning furniture into defined zones. The sturdy overhead beams of a pergola make an ideal spot for hanging an egg chair or swing seat as well as hanging interesting light features that will create ambience for year-round entertaining.

Pergolas can add extra shade to a backyard and can create the perfect spot for relaxing outdoors. Adding a garden sofa, bench or modular seating makes the space more comfortable. Instead of a natural wood finish, painting the timber pergola in a dark grey or black finish will make a more dramatic backdrop that will look chic paired with colourful outdoor furniture and cushions, says Softwoods. For smaller spaces, Softwoods recommends opting for pale, muted colours that have a calming effect and can create the feeling of more space.

