Wugen Announces Presentation of WU-NK-101 Preclinical Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced it will present preclinical data on WU-NK-101, the company's lead memory natural killer (NK) cell therapy product, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, taking place in Paris, France from September 9-13, 2022.

The results highlight key features of WU-NK-101's unique cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) phenotype and support its clinical development for solid tumors. The data reinforced key phenotypic characteristics of WU-NK-101, including its potent anti-tumor cytotoxicity and enhanced metabolic fitness that supports resilience within the immunosuppressive solid tumor microenvironment (TME). Additionally, when used in combination with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), in preclinical models, WU-NK-101 demonstrated further enhanced anti-tumor activity, with robust tumor penetration and persistence.

The details of Wugen's presentation at ESMO are as follows:

  • Title: WU-NK-101: An Enhanced NK Cell Therapy Optimized for Function in the Tumor Microenvironment (TME)
  • Abstract Number: 11P
  • Date and time: Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 12:00 – 13:00 CEST (6:00 – 7:00 a.m. EDT)
  • Location: Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, Poster Area, Hall 4

Additional meeting information can be found at https://www.esmo.org/.

About WU-NK-101

WU-NK-101 is a novel immunotherapy harnessing the power of memory natural killer (NK) cells to treat liquid and solid tumors. Memory NK cells are hyper-functional, long-lasting immune cells that exhibit enhanced anti-tumor activity and a cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) phenotype. This rare cell population has a superior phenotype, proliferation capacity, and metabolic fitness that makes it better suited for cancer therapy than other NK cell therapies. Wugen is applying its proprietary Moneta™ platform to advance WU-NK-101 as a commercially scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapy for cancer. WU-NK-101 is currently in development for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and solid tumors.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. Wugen is leveraging its proprietary Moneta™ platform and deep genomic engineering expertise to pioneer a new class of memory NK cell therapies to treat hematological and solid tumor malignancies. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005001/en/

