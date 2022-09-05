Futuristic Luxager Studio Merges Entertainment with Luxury & Fashion Like No Other Agencies
Lead in Future of Entertainment, Luxury & Fashion + Widely acclaimed as “Unique, Innovative & Disruptive”
I have long visioned to lead industry disruption with futurism. Luxager has in its DNA to creative unique entertaining content, tell different brand stories & offer strategies with sharper insights.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist & Futuristic Strategist ATHÉNA once again stays forefront of the industry through the launch of her rebranded entertainment content house, talent/celebrity relations and global PR agency, from the original luxury fashion strategy agency meant to disrupt and digitalise the industry – till the hit of COVID completed what she determined to do. The new agency will bring a different in-house made angle of creativity, futurism, innovation & strategy where entertainment mingles with luxury, fashion, branding and sales.
— ATHÉNA, Founder at Luxager Entertainment
ATHÉNA has foreseen the year 2020 fashion disruption since 2015 after creating a shoppable video mobile app idea aimed to disrupt the way people shop forever through thorough exploration of future of fashion and innovative store concepts.
Days before the pandemic lockdown in March 2020, ATHÉNA launched a luxury fashion strategy consulting firm in the hope to advocate innovation and help brands achieve digital excellence.
Needless to say, she never realised what she long hoped for was about to happen thanks to COVID-19…The sudden mass destruction of a global pandemic turned the fashion industry into a total disruption of virtual technologies and digital transformation.
The firm under ATHÉNA’s leadership has attracted top talents and written insightful strategy reports with unique point of views and good grasp of international culture. ATHÉNA's unique mind with a blend of strategy, art, innovation and deep insights allows her to create a top pick Entertainment | Luxury | Fashion Agency called by many as "Unique & Disruptive”.
What is coming at the new Futuristic Agency is getting even more exciting and unprecedented. It will truly 'entertain’ luxury and fashion. ATHÉNA is undoubtedly the entertainment, luxury, fashion and digital innovatist with many industry leading companies under her roster: Vanity Fair, Fox, Sony, MGM, Saks etc.; dealt with luxury brand products (Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Fendi, St Laurent, Valentino, Prada etc.) in luxury stores and Ecommerce. She has also won MGM and other fashion competition TV shows.
ATHÉNA has been praised by industry leaders as “Thoughtful about where the industry is going and worth learning from”; “Has incredible experience, meets high expectations and did an excellent job creating her brands. Any clients working with her and her team can expect the best services and smartest insights”.
As an artist trained at the most prestigious performing arts schools in UK, France and US, ATHÉNA has often received remarks as being “Unique”, summarizing her unparalleled leading talent in creativity, performance and story telling. She is a natural talent since the age of 2. In the meanwhile on the opposite side, she is also one of the best and most insightful strategist out there. She has something unique and exceptional to offer distinctively for partners and brands with both talents combined.
With its unique positioning, futurism, entertainment and strategy background, nowadays Luxager Entertainment often gets approached by entertainment, fashion, luxury, jewelry and beauty clients globally - UK, France, US, Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore etc., who are interested in entertainment partnership, international PR, new market entry, celebrity/influencer marketing, fashion week and launch event organization, virtual selling, strategies etc.
In addition, ATHÉNA has been trained with some of the most successful business leaders and celebrity entrepreneurs. She can be a valuable expert source for media and create interesting, insightful content for your readers.
About Luxager Entertainment
Luxager Entertainment is a foreward-thinking futuristic entertainment and fashion house setting bars high in building a premier, global entertainment content house, talent & celebrity relations and global PR agency with top clienteles in media/entertainment, luxury, fashion and beauty, while innovate, disrupt and entertain.
With our distinctive creativity and innovative strategies, we create unique opportunities and partnerships for entertainment companies, brands and talents. We have proven track records in raising bars, going beyond clients’ expectations and have been recommended by industry leaders for our reputation, quality of service, qualifications and experience.
For more information, visit: http://Luxager.Studio
For interviews, contact:
ATHÉNA
Luxager Entertainment
press@luxager.studio