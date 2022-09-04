Improving Air Quality in Areas Affected by Wildfires - Web Resource by Camfil Air Quality Experts Available Now

Riverdale, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfires are usually at their peak July through October. This year is no exception. Summer droughts, reduced mountaintop snowpack and lightning strikes have doubled the area of wildfires in the western U.S. In this new resource by wildfire air quality Camfil air quality experts explain and illustrate the following topics.



Largest wildfires in California in 2022, by number of acres burned





How to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Areas Affected by Wildfires

Does wildfire smoke affect air quality?

Why wildfire smoke is a health concern

What is the Air Quality Index?

How wildfires affect AQI

Filtering Wildfire Smoke (Cleaning the Air)

Capturing PM2.5 Particulates

Capturing Gases

Installing Filtration to Mitigate Wildfire Smoke

Camfil Recommendations

Download this comprehensive report here:

https://cleanair.camfil.us/2022/09/04/how-to-improve-indoor-air-quality-in-areas-affected-by-wildfires/

Camfil recommends installing 12" deep MERV 14A filters for PM2.5 and 12" high- capacity carbon filters for gas removal. If there are two filter banks, a Durafil MERV14A followed by a CitySorb DP (carbon) molecular filter is recommended. If there is only one filter bank, the facility should use a CityCarb I combination MERV 14A plus molecular (carbon) filter. ISO tests demonstrate that the CitySorb DP and Camfil CityCarb I filter have superior performance against ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and toluene which is used to represent smoke odors. Camfil encourages engineers to design tomorrow's systems with two banks so that each filter can be utilized for its full lifetime.

Camfil Recommendations for Improving Air Quality in Areas Affected by Wildfires

Facilities can also use supplemental filtration indoors when wildfires are present. These air cleaners like the City M with HEPA and molecular filters and modular CamCleaner systems are commonly used in hospital waiting rooms, universities, offices, etc. to supplement the amount of air scrubbing in a space.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 ​manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/.





