Bay Area Music Producer The Five1Hero teams up with Australian Rap Diva Honey B Sweet to Make a Major ‘Hit”

The Hit Cover (featuring Honey B Sweet Honey B Sweet in the Studio The Five1Hero in the Studio

Underground Bay Area Record Label Fresh Cut Wax and Executive Producer The Five1Hero keep knocking out 'Hits" and this one is Honey B Sweet

Honestly, this one turned out like magic, and that bass on the beat, OMG!!!” — Honey B Sweet

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the release of the Renegades Worldwide Global Domination album, the Five1Hero went straight to work on a solo project, the forthcoming album, Sunday Brunch Playlist Vol: 1 – The Blue Moon Café. The album is set to launch October 14, 2022. “The album is a fun album with a lot of house and downtempo genres, and not all hip hop and ‘rippity rhymes’, as we saw with the Maya, the track with KEL we just released. It tells a story of a Sunday Brunch at a Café in an Urban City and it’s meant to be played while you have Sunday Brunch, or any other time of course. This song I was probably most excited about. I was really looking forward to doing a solo track with Honey B Sweet that tells a story where she is a hit woman making a hit at the café during service. Personally, I think it’s her best track anywhere, but I am biased.” tells the Five1Hero, Executive Producer and owner of the record label Fresh Cut Wax LLC, the label that released the track.The track starts with Honey B Sweet’s sultry voice stating she means business “ And..we’re back with another one”, foreshadowing that her and the Five1Hero are about to break it down. Then the beat kicks in like an enraged teenager with the driving bass only resident bass player, John the Fawn Doe can deliver as Honey starts to tell her story.“Honestly, this one turned out like magic, and that bass on the beat, OMG!!!” explains Australian Rap Diva, Honey B Sweet who is definitely blowing up right now. Her track Boom Boom Pow recently aired on the show Dexter: New Blood, and has since received 20 million + views among a myriad of other attributes. While she is known for her explicit rhymes and club beats, she gets to showcase a different side of her seemingly endless talent by telling a story of her Sunday Morning ‘Hit’.The initial lyrics were written by The Five1Hero the week his mother died while sitting at a bar in his hometown of Morgan Hill Ca. “I had the idea in my head for awhile as I laid out the story line for the album. I had gone out with some old friends and had a blast the night before and that night I was alone and feeling weird and last minute I decided to hit downtown Morgan Hill to grab a bite to eat and check out my old hometown. I hadn’t seen downtown MH in decades really. The whole place was abandoned and desolate, yet everything was very bougie and brand new now, it was creepy. I went into a restaurant, ate at the bar, and wrote the original 32 bars for this one. The track and my mother’s death don’t relate to one another, but I did write it in a hurry and it flowed quick. It was very therapeutic.” The Five1Hero discloses. ‘Hero’s original vision was to have no hook and just a 32-bar rap from Honey, but Honey took the lyrics and did her thing with them to come out with the greatness we hear today.To get the track visit:AppleAmazonSpotifyYouTubeSee our entire music catalog here:Please Buy the track if you like it so Fresh Cut Wax LLC can make more music. – The Five1Hero

Listen to the Hit Featuring Honey B Sweet and The Five1Hero