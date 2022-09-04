InfoCepts is certified by ISO for conforming to their latest Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard

InfoCepts has acquired ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification across all its global centres after a rigorous audit of its information security practices

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) September 04, 2022

InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data & analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification to its state-of-the-art centres in US, India, Singapore, and Canada. The company-wide ISO 27001 certification affirms that InfoCepts has the right information security approach to effectively manage sensitive organizational and client information.

ISO 27001 is an information security management standard, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that defines the requirements for ISMS (Information Security Management System) and provides guidelines to organizations for effectively managing the security of assets.

Being certified on this global standard shows InfoCepts' commitment to information security and its significant investments in infrastructure and processes to ensure security of all assets. InfoCepts has implemented modern technical and organizational safeguards to manage and mitigate information security risks, ensure stable operations, and protect information assets. InfoCepts obtained this certification after a series of audits and rigorous checks.

"At InfoCepts, information security is serious business and considered a corporate value. In an era of rampant data breaches, unauthorized access, and other disruptive data security threats, a technology business cannot fail to have proper security controls in place to deliver trustworthy products and services", said Rajendra Jodhpurkar, Chief Information Officer at InfoCepts "We have invested considerable efforts in transforming our 3 pillars i.e., people, process, and technology to enhance our long-term data security goals. Modernizing security infrastructure, business processes and increasing awareness amongst our associates helps us strengthen enterprise data security, meet regulations, promote data privacy culture, and enable our clients to achieve business goals faster and risk-free", he added.

Jodhpurkar further said, "The ISO 27001 certification helps establish credibility and trust amongst our clients and partners. The accreditation helps us focus on improving our services and to deliver the highest levels of security and data protection standards that meet or exceed the needs and expectations of our clients. Our drive for information security makes InfoCepts not only a great place but also a safe place to work."

About InfoCepts

InfoCepts is a global leader in end-to-end data and analytics that enables customers to become data-driven and stay modern. We bring people, processes, and technologies together the InfoCepts way to deliver predictable outcomes with guaranteed ROI. Working in partnership with you, we help businesses modernize data platforms, advance data-driven capabilities, support systems, and build augmented business applications and data products.

Founded in 2004, InfoCepts is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Every day more than 250,000 users use solutions powered by InfoCepts to make smarter decisions and businesses achieve better outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.infocepts.com or follow @InfoCepts on Twitter.

