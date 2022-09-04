Learn How to Open a Coffee Shop in Wisconsin from Coffee Shop Startup Experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Learn how to open a coffee shop in Wisconsin from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Badger State.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states how to open a coffee shop.

Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has added to its series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Wisconsin."

"Wisconsin is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Wisconsin ranks 34th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,593 residents. That leaves a lot of Wisconsinites without a local coffee shop."

He noted Crimson Cup supports two independent coffee shops in Wisconsin. These entrepreneurs learned how to open their shops through the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program. And it continues to support the shops through years of success.

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help customers succeed by mastering all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

In 2020, Kahvi Coffee House + Café opened in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, through the 7 Steps program.

The café at 3830 Talmadge Road takes its name from the Scandinavian word for coffee.

"If we didn't have Crimson Cup, I don't think we could have made the leap to do this," said Co-owner and Manager April Becker. "Following the 7 Steps streamlined and simplified everything."

She started the new venture with partners from the Eau Claire business community.

Cody and Molly Filipczak own C&M Real Estate. April's mother-in-law Chris Becker is C&M's managing broker. And Scott Knepper owns Trillium Commercial Realty.

"We wanted to combine urban chill atmosphere, terrific coffee and Scandinavian roots," said Cody Filipczak.

"Our mission is to satisfy our neighbor's need for coffee and community by providing high quality, direct trade coffee that we all can feel good about."

Although Filipczak had the initial vision, he didn't have the time to run day-to-day operations.

"Cody approached me and thought it would be a good fit to work together," April Becker said.

After reviewing information from Crimson Cup, she said she gained confidence to move forward as manager.

"To put it simply, Kahvi Coffee House + Café wouldn't be in business today had it not been for our partnership with Crimson Cup," she said.

"They have kept their original promises by walking with us from the starting vision all the way through our second year. We can't imagine partnering with anyone else."

As an entrepreneur himself, Ubert said he thrives on helping other entrepreneurs start profitable coffee shops.

"Kahvi Coffee House + Café is a delightful example of how independent shops can be as unique as their owners and the communities they serve," he said.

Now in its second year, the shop has brewed a unique blend of coffee, Scandinavian mindfulness and "fika."

Often translated as "a coffee and cake break," fika is a concept and state of mind embedded in Swedish culture.

"Many Swedish companies schedule time every afternoon for staff to come together over coffee and pastries," April said. "We are excited to bring people in Eau Claire together in this way."

The urban cool interior designed by C&M real estate features airy spaces and ample seating. Adjacent to several walking paths, Kahvi also offers a dog-friendly patio and snacks for pups.

The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has earned rave reviews from local customers. "People love that there's no bitter, burned flavor," said Chris Becker.

In 2021 and 2022, Kahvi Coffee + Café was voted Best of the Chippewa Valley in a Volume One readers poll.

Filipczak says this is only the beginning for Kahvi. "We have really big goals and high expectations and hope to open many, many more stores!"

Follow the Kahvi Coffee House + Café Facebook page to learn more.

Besides the Wisconsin guide, Crimson Cup recently published guides on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Virginia and Missouri.

About once a week for the next year, the roaster will post a state-level coffee shop startup guides on its website. Next up: a guide on how to start a coffee shop in Connecticut.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

