Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TuSimple To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or the "Company") TSP and reminds investors of the October 31, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in TuSimple stock or options (a) issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022 (the "Class Period")

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. TuSimple overstated its commitment to safety and concealed significant problems with its technology. The Company rushed testing of its autonomous driving systems to beat its competitors to the market. The Company fostered a corporate culture that ignored safety in favor of ambitious delivery schedules. This culture made accidents during road testing more likely. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about TuSimple, investors suffered damages.

