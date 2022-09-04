Submit Release
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("SMFR" or the "Company") SMFRSMFRW.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Sema4 stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/SMFR.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On July 22, 2021, CM Life Sciences, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, completed its business combination with Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc., and the combined public entity was renamed Sema4. Less than a year later, on June 14, 2022, Sema4 announced that its Chief Financial Officer had departed.

Then, on August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that its founder was stepping down from the organization and leaving his role as President and Chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. Additionally, Sema4 lowered its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $245 million to $255 million from its prior guidance of $305 million to $315 million.

On this news, Sema4's stock fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/714563/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-Sema4-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

