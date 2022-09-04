Submit Release
iZafe's Board Chairman Joachim Källsholm Resigns at His Own Request

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / iZafe Group IZAFE iZafe Group (publ.) has today notified the board of its decision to resign as chairman of the board for iZafe Group.

"In connection with the upcoming acquisition and the fact that I myself have many new assignments, I have finally made the choice to resign. At the stage iZafe is in now, a chairman is needed who has more time to actively work with the company than I can currently contribute. I am proud of the parts that have taken place in the past year and look forward to following iZafe's future journey. " Says Joachim Källsholm Chairman, iZafe Group

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/714668/iZafes-Board-Chairman-Joachim-Kllsholm-Resigns-at-His-Own-Request

