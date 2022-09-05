At 6% CAGR, Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 10 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Somatostatin Analogs Market was at US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 10 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Somatostatin Analogs Market was estimated at USD 5.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Somatostatin Analogs Market: Overview
A somatostatin analog is a drug that reduces the body’s massive hormone discharge. It is an artificial synthetic form of somatostatin. Acromegaly and Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), a rare hormonal disorder, produce massive amounts of hormones in the body, and somatostatin analogs are a potential treatment for the disorder. As a result, the somatostatin analogs market is expected to thrive in the near future.
Somatostatin Analogs Market: Growth Drivers
Increased R&D activity in the somatostatin analogs market has resulted in increased use of already existing drug molecules. Furthermore, for these R&D activities, companies generate research funding and market investments, which positively impact market growth. Around 80, 25, and 10 clinical studies (Active/Recruiting) on Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide, respectively, as of November 2019. Furthermore, 38 clinical studies on Acromegaly are being conducted, with 27 of them involving the use of Somatostatin Analogs. Similarly, 1,075 clinical studies on neuroendocrine tumors are being conducted, with 85 involving the use of somatostatin analogs.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Somatostatin Analogs market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) n terms of revenue, the Somatostatin Analogs market size was valued at around USD 5.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the Octreotide segment is estimated to hold a dominant market share in 2021.
D) Based on application segmentation, the acromegaly segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR during 2022-2030.
E) On the basis of geography, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
North America dominated the somatostatin analog market and is expected to contribute more than 50% of total revenue. The high incidences of acromegaly and NETs are expected to be the initial driver of regional growth. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players in the region, such as Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG, as well as rising individual awareness, are expected to drive market growth.
Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest. One of the high-impact drivers for the market is an increase in the rate of NET diagnosis in countries including India, Japan, and South Korea, combined with rising per capita income.
Key Players
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Camurus AB
Novartis AG
Midatech Pharma PLC
Chiasma Inc
Peptron, Inc
Ipsen Pharma
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Dauntless Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=17450
The Somatostatin Analogs Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Lanreotide
Octreotide
Pasireotide
By Application
Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)
Acromegaly
Others
By End User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Hospitals
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
