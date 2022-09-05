At 6% CAGR, Global Social Media Analytics Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 10.2 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
The Social Media Analytics Market was at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 10.2 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Social Media Analytics Market: Overview
SThe process of gathering and analyzing audience data shared on social media networks in order to improve an organization’s strategic business decisions is known as Social Media Analytics. Social media can help businesses by allowing marketers to identify consumer behavior trends that are relevant to a company’s industry and determine marketing efforts’ success.
Another important way Social Media Analytics helps marketing campaigns is by providing data that can be used to calculate a campaign’s return on investment (ROI) based on traffic from various social media channels. Marketers can also examine the performance of various social platforms, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, as well as specific social media posts, to specify which messaging and topics resonate best with a target audience.
Social Media Analytics Market: Growth Drivers
The surging number of social media users is propelling the Social Media Analytics market and is anticipated to do so throughout 2022-2030. This allows Social Media Analytics companies to collect better customer data and conduct more in-depth customer behavioral analyses. The use of smartphones, laptops and personal computers with internet access has grown with time. This had a notable impact on social media platforms. People have started using social media for communication, online shopping, and other social connectivity activities as digital technologies have advanced. These have encouraged businesses to enforce Social Media Analytics solutions in order to better understand their client requirements and desires, as well as the viability of their products.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Social Media Analytics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Social Media Analytics market size was valued at around USD 10.2 billion in 2021. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
D) Based on component segmentation, the software segment was estimated to hold maximum market share in the year 2021.
E) Based on deployment segmentation, the cloud-based segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) Based on analytics segmentation, the descriptive analytics segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR during 2022-2030.
G) Based on organization size segmentation, the SMEs segment is expected to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period.
H) Based on industry segmentation, the retail & e-commerce segment led the market in 2021.
I) On the basis of geography, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
During 2022-2030, the North American region is expected to have the largest market share. Most organizations in North America regard sales and marketing management as well as competitive intelligence as highly effective. Europe, on the other hand, is gradually integrating these advanced solutions into its businesses. Because of rising digitalization and demand for centrally managed systems, APAC is seeing a significant increase in the usage of Social Media Analytics.
Key Players
IBM Corporation
Clarabridge Inc.
SAS Institute Inc.
GoodData Corporation
Crimson Hexagon Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Adobe Systems Inc.
com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)
Sprout Social Inc.
Netbase Solutions Inc.
The Social Media Analytics Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Solution
Services
By Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
By Analytics
Predictive analytics
Prescriptive analytics
Diagnostics analytics
Descriptive analytics
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Industry
Retail & E-commerce
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Government & Defense
Travel & Hospitality
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
