At 6% CAGR, Global Quinine Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 2.6 Bn By 2030, Forecast, Growth & Analysis Report By CMI
Global Quinine Market was estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Quinine Market was estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.
Quinine Market: Overview
Quinine drug that is used for treating malaria and babesiosis. When artesunate is unavailable, Quinine is used to treat malaria caused by chloroquine-resistant Plasmodium falciparum. Although it is used to treat restless legs syndrome, it is not recommended for this use due to the risk of side effects. It can be administered intravenously or orally. Quinine resistance has been observed in some parts of the world. Quinine is also used to impart a bitter taste to tonic water. Quinine was used to treat malaria and other febrile conditions, leg cramps caused by vascular spasms, inner hemorrhoids, varicose veins, and pleural cavities after thoracoplasty.
Quinine Market: Growth Drivers
Tonic water is extensively consumed as a healthy drink around the world due to the presence of Quinine. This tonic water has outstanding medicinal properties and contains 83 milligrams of Quinine per liter. Market manufacturers now offer a wide variety of products with artificial sweeteners and flavors. Tonic water’s medicinal benefits are also driving global demand for the product. The rise in demand for tonic water worldwide is propelling the growth of the Quinine market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Quinine market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Quinine market size was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the 200 mg segment was estimated to hold maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on application segmentation, the others segment is estimated to witness a high CAGR growth during 2022-2030.
E) Based on administration segmentation, the intramuscular administration segment is projected to hold the dominant market share throughout the projected period.
F) Based on end-user segmentation, the hospital segment is projected to hold the dominant market share throughout the projected period.
G) On the basis of geography, the Middle East & Africa region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Geographically, the Middle East and Africa led the Quinine market in 2021 and will continue to grow significantly over the forecast period. Cinchona production is high, and the incidence of malaria and fever cases is increasing, which will cascade the sector’s development over the forecast period. The trend is predicted to be closely followed by the Asia Pacific.
The Asia Pacific is expected to notice the most growth during the forecast period owing to increased healthcare spending, soaring disposable revenue resulting in better affordability, and surging patient preference for Quinine derivatives. The high population base in India enhanced patient knowledge of malaria and surged fever-causing diseases will drive market growth even further.
Key Players
Aecochem Corp
Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
Actavis
Shreeji Pharma International
Wockhardt
B. Enterprises
Trademax Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories
Hangzhou Dayang Co. Ltd.
IS Chemical Technology Ltd.
The Quinine Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
200 mg
300 mg
Other
By Application
Problematic Leg Cramps
Malaria
Other
By Administration
Oral Administration
Intramuscular Administration
Intravenous Administration
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
