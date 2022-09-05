At 12% CAGR, Global Solar PV Panels Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 720.1 Bn 2030 Forecast and Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Solar PV Panels Market was at US$ 189.2 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 720.1 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 12% between 2022 and 2030.

Global Solar PV Panels Market was estimated at USD 189.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 720.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights