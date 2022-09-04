Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GMTX, TRQ, FMTX, and SHLX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2022 /

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with GMTX's agreement to merge with Disc Medicine, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and pre-merger Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRQ Rio Tinto for C$43 per share in cash.

Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. FMTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FMTX to Novo Nordisk for $20.00 per share in cash.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SHLX to Shell USA, Inc. for $15.85 per share in cash.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

