Prince Philip of Serbia and Yugoslavia joins Bitcoin startup JAN3 as CSO. He will engage with high-level actors and oversee strategic initiatives to accelerate Bitcoin adoption for nation-states and individuals.

BITCOIN CITY, El Salvador, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- His Royal Highness Hereditary Prince Philip of Serbia and Yugoslavia, also known as Prince Filip Karađorđević, is joining Bitcoin startup JAN3 as Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, Prince Philip will engage with high-level actors and oversee strategic initiatives to accelerate Bitcoin adoption for nation-states and individuals. Prince Philip previously worked as an analyst at a prestigious global asset management firm. His experience in finance and interactions with high-level decision-makers make him well suited for this new role, where he will further the company's mission of accelerating hyperbitcoinization.

"We are very excited and fortunate to have Prince Philip join JAN3 as CSO. His unique background, family tradition in statecraft, and skill set in finance will allow us to have high-level conversations and initiatives about Bitcoin that wouldn't otherwise happen," said Samson Mow, JAN3 CEO. "I can't think of anyone more qualified than Prince Philip to help us drive these strategic conversations and initiatives at a nation-state level, in Latin America and worldwide."

Prince Philip has worked extensively in the financial sector in London, helping clients analyze macro trends, understanding their implications and making vital capital allocation decisions. His experience in the legacy financial world has opened his eyes to the industry's inefficiencies, which are in dire need of an upgrade.

"Transgressions of human rights and liberties marked the communist era in SFR Yugoslavia. In the 1990s, it suffered the third worst-ever hyperinflation in history and its consequent hardships. We need hard money immune to inflation, and Bitcoin is the solution as digital gold for the 21st century. It is paramount to think about individuals and their property rights and liberties; otherwise, we risk losing everything and re-entering the dark ages." said Prince Philip. "I'm enthusiastic about joining JAN3 and its mission of accelerating hyperbitcoinization. Bitcoin is freedom, something I want for Serbia and the world."

HRH Hereditary Prince Philip comes from an illustrious line of ancestors. On his mother's side, HRH Princess María da Glória of Orléans-Bragança is the great-granddaughter of HIM Emperor Pedro II, the last emperor of Brazil. Emperor Pedro II's fierce opposition to slavery made way for the liberation of enslaved people in that country. On his father's side, HRH Crown Prince Alexander is a descendant of Karađorđe Petrović, revolutionary leader and founder of the Karadjordje dynasty. Karadjordje led the first uprising against the Ottoman Empire, ultimately leading to Serbia's independence.

Prince Philip moved from London to Belgrade in 2020, where he resides with his wife, HRH Princess Danica and their son HRH Prince Stefan. He is fluent in Spanish, proficient in French and is actively improving his knowledge of Serbian. He also runs a foundation in Serbia, which aims to improve conditions for the Serbians domestically and its diaspora abroad.

JAN3 is a digital infrastructure company focused on expanding access to Bitcoin technology, founded and led by Samson Mow, best known for his work with El Salvador's Bitcoin initiatives and his efforts in nation-state Bitcoin adoption around the world. JAN3's mission is to accelerate hyperbitcoinization by providing tools for individuals, autonomous regions, and sovereign nations to benefit from a free and open financial system based on Bitcoin.

