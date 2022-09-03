Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Baldwin County

Milledgeville, GA (September 3, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Baldwin County, GA. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022, at 12:13 a.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday, September 2, at 11:31 p.m., a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church Road after multiple 911 calls from the home. When the deputy entered the home, he and other occupants were approached by a man, identified as Tommie Gilmore, age 77, with a shotgun. The deputy gave Gilmore commands to drop the gun, but he pointed the shotgun at the deputy. The deputy shot Gilmore. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital in Milledgeville, where he died. Gilmore lived at the home. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Gilmore.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.