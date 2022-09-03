Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s Travel to India

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will lead a U.S. delegation to India September 5-8 to deepen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Assistant Secretary Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting and Department of Defense Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner for a U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue.

The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can expand our cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights are respected. Assistant Secretary Lu will also join an event under the U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment with female entrepreneurs, an event aimed at increasing economic security through women’s meaningful participation in the workforce. He will also engage in a roundtable discussion with senior business executives about how India can realize its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a central hub in global supply chains.