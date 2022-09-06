New ShedHUB.com commercial puts out call to rescue garages

ShedHub.com logo

ShedHUB.com simplifies shed shopping for customers and dealers

A cost-effective alternative to doing a home addition is to add an accessory structure to their property to help declutter their living space.” — Jeff Huxmann

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest commercial from ShedHUB.com playfully pokes fun at the messy, cluttered garage most families reluctantly deal with (or try not to deal with).

But the message is clear: instead of moving or adding on to a home, families can get a shed.

“As families grow they can run out of space in their homes,” said ShedHUB founder Jeff Huxmann. “A cost-effective alternative to doing a home addition is to add an accessory structure to their property to help declutter their living space.”

ShedHUB.com is:

• the only online marketplace where customers can research, read reviews and shop for custom storage sheds.

• where dealers from across the U.S. sell on the marketplace, so customers have the widest possible selection of products.

• a website that includes articles and resources to help customers who want custom spaces or need to know more about materials or building accessories.

Once a family finds the right fit, many sheds can even be delivered to their home.

ShedHUB.com founder Jeff Huxman is available for interviews on a variety of industry topics.

Rescue your Garage - Commercial for ShedHub.com