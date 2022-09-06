Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings Partner with Bring a Trailer for a No Reserve Auction September 7
Richard Rawlings to Host Live Auction Event for Dozens of Classic and Custom Cars on YouTube
I’ve been reflecting on what I want to keep and I finally reached the decision to sell most of my collection. I want to reinvest in hot rods with super big pedigrees.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Rawlings, the high-octane personality who created Dallas’ Gas Monkey Garage, doesn’t do anything small, and that includes deciding to sell some of his prized car collection. Rawlings, star of Discovery Channel’s Fast N’ Loud, has made the decision to auction off 25+ vehicles from his collection in an in an entirely no-reserve auction event.
Rawlings made the decision to auction his collection with Bring a Trailer (BaT), an industry disrupter that has revolutionized the automotive auction process for high-end and unique vehicles. BaT is the largest collector and enthusiast vehicle auction platform, and it’s community-based model creates engagement and excitement around auction listings not found on any other auction stage.
The Gas Monkey Garage auction will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Auction closeout will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and will be live streamed on GasMonkeyGarage.com. Buyers should pre-register for the auction at https://bringatrailer.com/2022/09/02/bat-presents-the-gas-monkey-garage-collection/.
“Bring a Trailer is the perfect partner to auction the Gas Monkey collection,” Rawlings said. “This platform really is the future of automotive auction. Adding the live stream with some VIP guests and buyers at our garage allows me to really share the history and fine details of each of these amazing vehicles.”
The automotive entrepreneur lauds the cost savings that BaT offers to both buyers and sellers.
“Traditionally, a seller would have to ship their whole collection to an auction house and take on travel costs, and then perhaps pay to ship everything home,” Rawlings said. “Now, we can share our collections with buyers around the world, and BaT caps their fees at $5,000 per vehicle. It is an amazing cost savings.”
Highlights of the Gas Monkey collection include:
• King T, a custom Ford Model T built by hotrod legend Gene Winfield. It won the 1964 Oakland Roadster Show’s Most Beautiful Roadster Award and later was memorialized as both a Hot Wheels car and a MPC model kit.
• 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback K-Code 5-Speed with a complete refurbishment by Thoroughbred Restorations of Oklahoma City.
• 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible 6-Speed customized by the team at Hot Rods by Dean in Phoenix.
• Easyriders Custom Chopper commissioned by the founding editor of Easyriders magazine, Keith "Bandit" Ball. It was featured both in Easyriders magazine and in season 16 of Fast N' Loud.
A full listing of all 25+ vehicles with detailed vehicle history collected by the BaT team can be found here: https://bringatrailer.com/2022/09/02/bat-presents-the-gas-monkey-garage-collection/.
Additionally, Rawlings has added a unique auction item, a private tour for four people to visit the Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas and a behind-the-scenes experience with all the Monkeys including a private tour and lunch. All proceeds from this auction item will benefit the Gas Monkey Foundation, which serves not only people in the garage industry in trouble but also veterans, children and the elderly.
When asked about the plans to sell his collection, Rawlings describes his decision as akin to hoping to turn a beer budget into champagne dreams.
“I’ve been reflecting on what I want to keep and I finally reached the decision to sell most of my collection,” Rawlings said. “I want to reinvest in hot rods with super big pedigrees. I want Mercedes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and more.”
The Gas Monkey auction is a landmark event for Bring a Trailer.
"We’re excited that Richard partnered with Bring a Trailer as his preferred auction venue to sell his special collection. This is the largest single-owner collection to sell in a single auction event of this kind. The variety of vehicles offered really shows how diverse Richard's collection has become,” said Bring a Trailer founder Randy Nonnenberg. “Auctioning online will take full advantage of Gas Monkey Garage's huge fan base in combination with the extensive BaT auction community. We are excited for a very active conclusion to all the auctions as they count down on that final day."
In addition to the auction, Gas Monkey Garage is also offering fans the chance to win a 1968 Mustang Gas Monkey-built replica of the vehicle made famous in The Thomas Crown Affair. More details on the sweepstakes can be found at gasmonkeygarage.com.
About Gas Monkey Garage
Based in Dallas, Texas, Richard Rawlings has propelled Gas Monkey Garage into the stratosphere and cemented the brand as a household name since its inception in 2004. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels, setting numerous world records, and becoming one of the world’s top automotive brands, Richard and Gas Monkey do anything but blend in. For more information, visit www.gasmonkeygarage.com.
About Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer (BaT) is a digital auction platform and enthusiast community founded in 2007 to connect buyers and sellers of classic, collector and enthusiast vehicles. BaT curates vehicles submitted by sellers and helps them craft transparent auction listings that present the vehicles as they are — without superlatives or dubious used-car-lot language. At the end of a successful auction, BaT connects the seller and buyer so they can work together to complete the transaction. BaT's knowledgeable community of more than 709,000 registered users vet each listing so potential buyers can bid with confidence. More than 80,000 auctions have been completed on BaT since its inception, with more added daily. BaT auctions are listed at a flat rate, starting at just $99 with a sell-through rate of 83%. Bring a Trailer Shipping is the company's fully integrated vehicle transport service, available for both BaT auction listings and private vehicles in the contiguous 48 U.S. states. For more information, visit www.bringatrailer.com.
