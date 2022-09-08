To Fight Prostate Cancer, KICK It Where It Counts, Says Dr. David Samadi
New York City Urologist Dr. David Samadi lists the top ways to beat back prostate cancer
Men who know their risks for prostate cancer are already at an advantage for a more successful outcome”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every September, our nation recognizes and celebrates national Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This month reminds men that winning the battle with this disease is easier when armed with the proper ammunition in their fight. It’s a fight worth the effort to realize that nearly 270,000 American men are estimated to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022. In addition, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men, after lung cancer, and the most common non-skin cancer diagnosed in American men.
Dr. David Samadi, Men’s Health Expert, and Urologic Oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, and author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, has much advice he wants men to know on ‘KICKing’ back this disease.
“Men have the ability and power to kick prostate where it counts,” said Dr. Samadi. “Staying healthy involves many steps that are not necessarily intuitive. Instead, it involves practicing certain things we value in life, and when done consistently, it’s more likely to help men be successful in fighting off prostate cancer.”
Dr. Samadi has vast expertise and experience as a prostate cancer surgeon. Over his career, Dr. Samadi has performed more than 8,000 robotic prostatectomy procedures using the SMART surgery technique. SMART robotic surgery is an advanced surgical modification Dr. Samadi developed to preserve men’s sexual functioning and urinary continence. His dedication and compassion towards men with prostate cancer are why he wants men to remember four essential tools for battling and conquering this disease.
“There are certain things about this disease all men should be aware of,” explained Dr. Samadi. “I want men well-equipped to be ready for a battle if they ever are diagnosed with prostate cancer. In addition, I want all men to win in KICKing prostate cancer to the curb.”
Here are Dr. Samadi’s top ways of helping men KICK prostate cancer:
• K – Know your risk
“Men who know their risks for prostate cancer are already at an advantage for a more successful outcome,” said Dr. Samadi.
Here are the risk factors every man should know on assessing his probability of developing the disease:
• Advanced age, especially after fifty. The average age of American men diagnosed with prostate cancer is 66
• African American men are twice as likely as white men to develop the disease.
• Family history, namely, a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer, especially at an early age
• Family history of breast and ovarian cancer
• High-fat diet and/or obesity
• Smoking
• Sedentary lifestyle
• I – Improve your lifestyle
“Healthy doesn’t have to be hard. Making changes now is much easier than the changes you could face with prostate cancer,” stressed Dr. Samadi.
• Choose healthy foods – Nutrients such as lycopene, found in tomatoes, and sulforaphane, in foods such as broccoli, can have cancer-fighting properties. Seek help from a registered dietitian for more detailed advice.
• Exercise most days of the week. It helps improve and maintain strength and healthy body weight and enhances immune functioning.
• C – Cancer screening annually for prostate cancer
“Men are often reluctant about cancer screenings. But waiting for symptoms doesn’t work with prostate cancer,” advised Dr. Samadi. “Frequently, there are few if any symptoms, and men, who wait too long, may already have advanced prostate cancer at the time of diagnosis that is harder to treat.”
The annual prostate cancer screenings Dr. Samadi advises for all men beginning at age forty are the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test, a simple blood test done at a doctor’s office. The other annual test is the Digital Rectal Exam (DRE), where a physician does a finger check for bumps or abnormalities on the surface of the prostate.
• K – Kick prostate cancer hard
With a prostate cancer diagnosis come important treatment decisions.
“Do your homework and choose wisely,” urges Dr. Samaid. “And if appropriate to your diagnosis, strongly consider robotic prostatectomy surgery.”
There are numerous treatment options available, each with its pros and cons. These options include active surveillance, laparoscopic prostatectomy, robotic prostatectomy, and radiation.
“This is why your doctor is the most valuable asset in determining the best option for each man,” advises Dr. Samadi. “There is no one ideal solution for every man. But discuss it thoroughly with your doctor or other men who’ve been through prostate cancer. The goal is for men to cure not only cancer but also preserve the quality of life that makes life worth living.”
