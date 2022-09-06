Men’s Health Improves When Women Take Charge, Says Dr. David Samadi
What every woman should know about men’s health and how they can help
Women are role models for starting the conversation with their man about taking care of their health.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Samadi, author of The Ultimate MANual and Director of Men’s Health, and Urologic Oncology, at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, has a relentless passion and ambition to improve men’s health – with the help of women. Dr. Samadi’s extensive medical expertise is directed towards tackling the tough topic of American men’s decline in health. And Dr. Samadi believes women are men’s best allies encouraging them to live more fulfilled healthier lives.
“Women are the gatekeepers of their families’ health,” explained Dr. Samadi, “I want women to be just as passionate about men’s health as I am. Doctors depend on women to get men into our offices, addressing the health concerns of their husbands, boyfriends, dads, and sons, who often avoid or ignore these problems until it’s too late. I highly respect women’s intelligence and insight, and as men, we can learn much from them.”
Women are intuitive, knowing that good health doesn’t just happen. Relying on personal responsibility, women anticipate the possibility of health issues. As a result, women have more of a proactive, take-charge attitude toward living healthier lifestyles. In Dr. Samadi’s opinion, women are ideal for overseeing and encouraging men’s well-being.
Dr. Samadi’s approach to women’s role in men’s health is simple. First, recruit an army of women fired-up, ready to mobilize the men they love to improve their health and well-being while increasing longevity at the same time.
“Unlike most men, women rarely hesitate to seek regular medical care when needed,” said Dr. Samadi. “Women are more likely to seek annual checkups, get screened for breast and cervical cancers, stay up-to-date on immunizations, and see a doctor when sick. That’s why women are ideal role models for starting the conversation with their man about taking care of his health too.”
Dr. Samadi wants women to know that having healthy men in their lives will also benefit them. For example, when men are sick or inflicted with a disease, it can negatively impact women. Caring for anyone who needs extra attention automatically adds stress, anxiety, and possible financial burdens to women, giving them less time to pay attention to their own health.
Dr. Samadi says there are three things women can do to improve men’s health, making a difference:
• Learn about health risks men face, such as prostate cancer. Know early signs and symptoms of men’s common health problems
• Help men choose a primary care physician and encourage them to get regular health screenings to extend their lives
• Become partners in health with the men in your life. Set a good example of healthy living by working on following a healthy diet and exercising together
“Women, I need your help getting your man healthy,” emphasized Dr. Samadi. “Your role in keeping the men in your life healthy is invaluable. So, together, let’s do this. Go with your man to his doctor appointments and jump-start your man’s health by showing him how to increase energy, get better sleep, eat healthier, and exercise regularly, all while boosting his libido. Exactly what the doctor ordered.”
