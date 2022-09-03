Jelenew launches competition bibs that use haute couture skills, cyclists have another practical and fashionable choice

Jelenew bibs shorts

3D cut and compression fit for better aerodynamics and motion recovery

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American women's bike apparel brand Jelenew has gone a step further in professional cycling gear. Recently, they have launched a new competition series of bibs using haute couture skills, which shows its brand image - understated, elegant, and high-tech. Selected Italian high-quality woven fabrics and couture 3D tailoring make the overalls more compressible and fit, which helps achieve better aerodynamics, improves exercise recovery, and allows oxygen flow to the core muscle group. The integration of haute couture aesthetics makes the overalls practical and fashionable, giving female cyclists another choice besides Rapha and PNS.

The bibs are specially designed for women's competition or training. The three-layer chamois design is 11mm thick at the thickest and 3mm at the thinnest point, providing vital support and breathability when riding. The perineal area is designed to deliver great fit and stability in saddle. The chamois is covered with antibacterial fabric, coupled with the fabric technology used on the surface of the trousers, which is hugely quick-drying and breathable, allowing female riders to stay fit and comfortable even on long endurance rides in the hot summer. The moderate-width shoulder strap design can distribute the force on the shoulders, fix the pad well, and prevent the pad from shifting. Jelenew designers consider the difference between standing and riding positions, using high-elasticity fabrics and scientific tailoring to fix the shoulder straps well on the shoulders. It can not only prevent the strap from slipping but will not be too tight to be uncomfortable and maximize the riding performance.

Elena, a cycling enthusiast wrote this on her social media:" In my latest releases, I tested the clothing in the photos: the design of the seams and the mesh sides visually improve the fabric and highlight the sinuous beauty of women as well as giving greater breathability and lightness to the garments."



Thanks to the experience and feedback from female professional teams and female cyclists, Jelenew is constantly adjusting its products. The back is designed with mesh panels, which provides good breathability. The front part of the bib is higher than the navel, wrapping the abdomen well and creating a warm and protective effect. The elastic webbing of the trouser legs is moderately tight, and it can avoid allergies and will not cause the trouser legs to jump up during the riding process. Aesthetically, the streamlined design makes the wearer visually lift the hips and look thinner, and the entire trousers only have an elegant LOGO reflective cursor on the trouser legs, which has a high-level aesthetic. If the style is as important to you as practicality, then these bibs give you two reasons to get started.

It is reported that Jelenew is an American women's cycling apparel brand that has always regarded promoting women's cycling as the brand's mission, creating a precedent for "haute couture" in sportswear. "We use haute couture aesthetics, the latest fabric technology, and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques to produce jerseys. We believe that cycling can be a competitive sport, commuting, or a way to meditate on yourself. It's an attitude, and it's a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. We encourage more and more women to join the cycling, wear in Jelenew, and become a scenery while watching the scenery." said a Jelenew team member.

Currently, the bibs are on sale on the official website.