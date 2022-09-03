Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Raymond Bourque Back in "His Arena" in Saint-Laurent on September 3!/

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Saint-Laurent Council is inviting media representatives to the grand re-opening celebration of the renovated Aréna Raymond Bourque, in the presence of hockey legend Raymond Bourque himself and the two ambassadors of this event, Olympic hockey champions Danièle Sauvageau and Kim St-Pierre.

What :             

Inauguration of the new Aréna Raymond-Bourque


When :           

September 3, 2022, at 12:15 pm


Who :              

Raymond Bourque, Canadian hockey legend


Mr. Bourque will be available to answer questions from the media.


Where :           

Aréna Raymond-Bourque

2345 boulevard Thimens, Saint-Laurent (Montréal)

RSVP Media representatives are invited to confirm their attendance by email at:
genevieve.bouchard@montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

