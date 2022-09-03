Kreeb Family Dentistry Announcing Dental Implant Services to Residents of Huntersville, NC

Rosedale, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosedale, North Carolina -

Kreeb Family Dentistry is proud to offer dental implants to its patients. Dental implants are a great way to replace missing teeth and provide many benefits over other tooth replacement options. Implants are made of titanium, which is bio-compatible, meaning that it is compatible with the body. This makes implants a very safe choice, as there is no chance of them being rejected by the body. In addition, dental implants look and feel like natural teeth, and they are very durable. They can last for many years with proper care.

Dental care is vital for residents of Huntersville, NC, because it helps to maintain oral health and prevent tooth decay. Poor oral health can lead to several other health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Dental care also helps to improve the overall quality of life.

Residents of Huntersville, NC, who are missing teeth may be interested in the benefits of dental implants. Dental implants provide a strong foundation for teeth and prevent tooth loss, which can be caused by tooth decay and gum disease. Dental implants can replace one or several missing teeth and are made of titanium, which is bio-compatible with the body. Dental implant surgery is a minimally invasive procedure with a short recovery time. Dental implants are a long-term solution for missing teeth and function like natural teeth, allowing you to eat the foods you love. Dental implants look and feel like your natural teeth, giving you a confident smile.

Dental care is the fifth most commonly used health service in the United States. The average time between a dental implant being placed and becoming fully functional is 4.8 months.

Residents of Huntersville, NC, can benefit from the affordable dental implants that Kreeb Family Dentistry offers. They also determine dental implant candidacy so that each person knows whether or not they are a good candidate for dental implants. Kreeb Family Dentistry is open Monday thru Friday, offering financing options to make dental implants more affordable for people.

"Dental implants are a long-term solution for missing teeth and function like natural teeth, allowing you to eat the foods you love. Dental implants look and feel like your natural teeth, giving you a confident smile," according to Dr. Kelly Kreeb, DDS.

https://vimeo.com/334879277

Kreeb Family Dentistry in Huntersville offers various dental implant services to help patients restore their smiles. Services include consultations to determine if implants are the best option for you, placement of dental implants, restoration of dental implants, and follow-up care and maintenance.

