Suzahdi MadetoOrder Leather Jacket Service Adds New Designs, Remembers Nonprofits
Suzahdi made-to-order leather jackets adds designs like RDR2 Arthur Morgan Gunslinger style, remembers families, homeless, and Pakistan flood victim nonprofits.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi made-to-order classic and cosplay leather jacket service is on a mission to share a range of popular female, male, and unisex designs. The Suzahdi team works practically 24/7 with three teams of tailors rotating to bring powerful and trendy looks for the Halloween and colder season ahead. The company's eBay and Suzahdi.com catalogs total 10 cosplay jackets and 11 classic leather vests, and coats specifically for women and 65 for men, but all 75 designs look perfect on men and women.
Suzahdi offers bomber jackets, flight jackets, trucker jackets, blazers, split coats, traditional coats, dusters, motorcycle jackets, vests, and capes of premium suede leather, regular leather, distressed leather, denim, denim and corduroy, and cotton materials. The styles are classic or inspired by famous characters in popular books, comic books, movies, video games, and TV shows.
"Our clients inspire us to add new cosplay designs they love. Some of the leather jackets, vests, dusters, blazers, and coats we make to order are inspired by the ones that Dean Winchester of "Supernatural," Rip Wheeler of "Yellowstone," Hans Solo of "Star Wars," Robbie Reyes of "Ghost Rider," Wyatt Williams of "Captain America," and Jaime Lannister of "Game of Thrones wear. Our tailors also create items inspired by Wolverine (all three styles of jackets he wears), Vin Diesel of "The Fate of the Furious," Chris Eccleston of "Doctor Who," Sean Connery of "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," Cyberpunk 2077, Ron Perlman of "Hellboy II," and also James Bond, WWII, and Good for Health / Bad for Education styles. It's exciting to hear stories of each client...why they choose a certain leather style," says Suzanne Bowen, an Elegant Group Inc co-owner.
Fahad Iqbal, another co-owner, states, "Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi made-to-order cosplay and classic leather coat, vest, duster, and jacket design service donates from its gross profits to nonprofit agencies with honest reputations such as Global World Kitchen, Gulfcoast Kids House, Waterfront Mission, and the Shahid Afridi Foundation. The latter, according to its website, has helped more than 4,000 households throughout the Sindh and Balochistan provinces by distributing food rations and overseeing a medical camp. We do care about the world in which we work and live. We want to give back more than just doing business."
Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi cosplay and classic leather jackets handcrafting service invites readers to visit its eBay store and Suzahdi.com to view the versatile range of leather, denim, and corduroy jackets, vests, dusters, coats, and blazers for men and women of all ages, tastes, and sizes of 2XS to 5XL and custom fit.
