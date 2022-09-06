Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market worth $ 7.19 Billion by 2028 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market info Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market seg

Global connected smart drug delivery systems market was valued at US$ 799.3 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 7190.8 Million by 2028, CAGR of 37.4 %

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market- by Products (Connected Inhalers, Connected Autoinjectors, Connected Needle-Free Injectors, Connected Pen injectors, Connected Insulin Pumps, Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps, and Add-On Sensors), Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics and Homecare), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2028."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global connected smart drug delivery systems market was valued at US$ 799.3 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 7190.8 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 37.4 % during a forecast period of 2022-2028.

To deliver drugs to specified sites or targets, connected/smart drug delivery systems use a variety of strategies, formulations, technology, and apparatus. Connected smart drug delivery systems contribute to a reduction in the associated side effects and an improvement in the therapeutic impact. Treatment for respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and other cardiovascular conditions might greatly benefit from these gadgets.

Sophisticated devices monitor the time and distribution of doses and provide patients with immediate feedback. COVID-19 Due to the pandemic, there is a significantly greater need for such smart (contactless) devices. As a result, there will be a high demand for these systems in the future, ultimately leading to an increase in the need for connected/smart drug delivery devices. Many healthcare facilities have begun utilizing wireless digital gadgets that are easy to use and accurate. Therefore, incorporating features such as remote tracking, dosage reminders, patient feedback, and patient education tools into devices, developing a variety of smartphone applications and user-friendly devices with affordable connectivity, and developing new products in line with patient needs will increase the market's opportunities for market leadership. The possibility that linked smart drug delivery devices will be useful is increased by cooperation between biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare technology suppliers.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the connected smart drug delivery systems market over the forecast years. Due to its high per capita healthcare spending, rapid adoption of the newest technology and devices, and growing awareness of the negative impacts of non-compliance with drug therapy, the region is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the projection years. In addition, the Asia Pacific connected smart drug delivery systems market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Products are anticipated to become less expensive over time as more competitors enter the market; this will aid in expanding the market in those areas.

Major market players operating in the Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems market include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Amiko Digital Health Limited, Cognita Labs, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., Eitan Medical (Q Core Medical Ltd., Avocet Health, Sorrel Medical), Enable Injections, Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., BIOCORP, Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D), Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pneuma Respiratory, H&T Press part, Nemera, Ypsomed Holdings, Unolife Corporation, Quio Technologies, SHL Group, Haselmeier Inc., Portal Instruments Inc, Medtronic Plc, Companion Medical, Sorrel Medical, Cohero Health, Inc., Propeller Health, Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care, Phillips-Medisize, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Noble International Inc, etectRx, Aterica Inc., Findair Sp. z o. o., Recipharm AB, Aero Pump GmbH, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd, and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, to improve patients' experiences with drug therapy, Pneuma Systems Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. formed a complex commercial relationship. West will develop medicine delivery solutions for pharmaceutical companies and clinical end users using Pneuma's exclusive closed-loop fluid flow control platform.

• In March 2022, recently, Novo Nordisk strengthened its collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on oral medicine delivery research (BWH). The partnership will now extend through 2026, and its purview has been widened to include the creation and incorporation of bioelectronics, biosensors, and delivery systems with stimuli-responsive capabilities.

Market Segments

Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Products, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Connected Inhalers

• Connected Autoinjectors

• Connected Needle-Free Injectors

• Connected Pen injectors

• Connected Insulin Pumps

• Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps

• Add-On Sensors

Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Metabolic Disorders

• Neurological Disorders

• Respiratory Disorders

• Others

Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by End-User, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Homecare

Global Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Region, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2028 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

