Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 67% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the CD47 Targeting Therapeutics market include Conjupro biotherapeutics (US), EpicentRx (US), Forty Seven (US), ImmuneOncia Therapeutics (Korea), ImmuneOnco

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market- by Target Disease Indication (Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers, Ovarian Epithelial Cancer, Oral mucositis, Small Cell Lung Cancers and Other Diseases Indications), Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecule), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 67% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A transmembrane protein called CD47 helps cancer cells survive in various cancer types by glycosylating on the surface of numerous cancer cells. When CD47 binds to the signal-regulatory protein SIRP, it starts an inhibitory signalling pathway in many cancer types that stops malignant cells from being phagocytosed by macrophages. Therefore, blocking the CD47-SIRP signalling pathway can promote macrophage phagocytosis of tumour cells.

Some reasons influencing the growth of the worldwide CD47 targeting therapeutics market include the increasing usage of CD47-targeted anti-cancer medicines, an aging population, a high prevalence of various cancer types, and increased public awareness of the advantages of these therapeutics. Throughout the projection period, it is also projected that growing R&D spending to understand CD47-dependent signaling better would open up new prospects for the CD47 targeted therapeutics market. A deeper understanding of this area of study may result in the development of cutting-edge anti-tumor treatments that work by preventing CD47 signaling in cancer cells. However, it is anticipated that the market adoption would be constrained over the projection years due to the high cost of production and complex manufacture of target therapies, harm to normal cells while exerting an anti-tumor impact, and rigorous government restrictions for therapy approvals.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the CD47 Targeting Therapeutics market over the forecast years. Due to the region's rising rates of cancer patients and cancer deaths, as well as the quick uptake of novel medications and treatment methods. The US is a critical region that supports research and development efforts for medicines that target CD47. In addition, the Asia Pacific CD47 Targeting Therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising use of CD47-targeting anti-cancer therapies, rising geriatric population, high prevalence of different cancer types, and raising public awareness of the benefits of targeting therapeutics in this area are some factors contributing to the growth of the CD47 targeting therapeutics market in this region.

Major market players operating in the CD47 Targeting Therapeutics market include Conjupro biotherapeutics (US), EpicentRx (US), Forty Seven (US), ImmuneOncia Therapeutics (Korea), ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (China), Innovent Biologics (China), KAHR Medical (Israel), TG Therapeutics, Adagene, Alector, Inc., Apmonia Therapeutics, I-MAB Biopharma Co., Ltd., Light Chain Bioscience (Switzerland), Morphiex (US), Trillium Therapeutics (Canada), QLSF Biotherapeutics Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, the next-generation CD47 blocker evorpacept, manufactured by ALX Oncology, was accorded orphan drug designation ("ODD") for treating patients with gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer.

• In September 2021, for US$2.3 billion, Pfizer Inc. (US) purchased Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), which had CD47 prospects. Pfizer now has a stronger cancer and hematology portfolio thanks to this acquisition.

• In June 2021, to test the efficacy of combining ALX148, a next-generation CD47 blocker, and CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody, for the treatment of gastric cancer, ALX Oncology (US) and Eli Lilly and Company (US) agreed into a clinical study partnership and supply agreement.

Market Segments

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Target Disease Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Acute Myeloid Leukemia

• Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

• Colorectal Cancer

• Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

• Myelodysplastic Syndromes

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers

• Ovarian Epithelial Cancer

• Oral mucositis

• Small Cell Lung Cancers

• Other Diseases Indications

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Type of Molecule, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biologics

• Small Molecule

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

