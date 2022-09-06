Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market worth $ 64.64 Billion by 2030 - Report by Insight Analytics

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market info Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market seg

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 21.91 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 64.64 Billion by 2030,a CAGR of 12.9 %

Major market players operating in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market include Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Biogen, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Antisense Therapeutics” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market- by Therapy (Monotherapy and Combination), Molecule Target Indication (DNA Molecule and RNA Molecule), Target Indication (Duchenne Muscular Atrophy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Familial Partial Lipodystrophy, Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated (hatter) Amyloidosis, Huntington’s Disease and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1245

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 21.91 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 64.64 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.9 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Single-stranded, brief molecules of DNA or RNA make up antisense oligonucleotides. Antisense oligonucleotides function at the level of messenger RNA in the cell before proteins are created, but they do not alter the activity of proteins that have already been formed. Antisense oligonucleotides treat diabetes, asthma, hair loss, inflammation, and the central nervous system. In genomics, antisense oligonucleotides are also employed. Antisense nucleotides include, among others, mipomersen to treat high cholesterol and fomivirsen to treat CMV retinitis. Antisense oligonucleotides are essential in modern medicine because they act on messenger RNA before the production of the protein, which prevents the expression of disease-causing genes.

The market is linked to increasing consumer acceptance of antisense drugs, rising financing for research and development, neurological illnesses, and an aging population. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted numerous regulatory licenses for using novel antisense oligonucleotides pharmaceuticals, which will be advantageous for the antisense oligonucleotides industry. In addition, it is anticipated that mergers and acquisitions to expand companies' product portfolios would significantly drive the global market for antisense oligonucleotides over the coming years. The availability of synthetic chemicals and the high price of antisense oligonucleotide therapies are two factors that are anticipated to restrain the overall expansion of the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market in the upcoming years. Creating novel regulatory requirements is another challenge impeding the expansion of the global antisense oligonucleotide market. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, investments made by well-known players are anticipated to generate profitable revenue growth prospects for companies competing in the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Over the years, Europe is anticipated to contribute to the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market. This is a result of the increasing acceptance of innovative antisense oligonucleotide drugs in the area. Key European companies are concentrating on strategic mergers and acquisitions and improving their antisense oligonucleotide product offerings. In addition, the North American Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Several biotechnology firms have invested a lot of money in creating RNAi medicines. Giant pharmaceutical corporations have entered into partnerships or license agreements with several smaller businesses to benefit from the anticipated revenue growth in this market over the projection period.

Major market players operating in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market include Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Biogen, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Sarna Therapeutics GmbH, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gerona Corporation, Gradualist, ICO Therapeutics, Aptos Biosciences, Enzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Gene Signal International SA, Marina Biotech, mirage Therapeutics, Inc., Synodic, Inc., Oncogene Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pharm axis Ltd, Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Reran Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and RI Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2021, MilliporeSigma (US) acquired AmpTec, a well-known German business specializing in contract development and manufacturing mRNA (CDMO).

• In August 2019, Integrated DNA Technology released tools- oligo pools, a set of 350-nucleotide-long, high-quality DNA oligonucleotides (US).

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1245

Market Segments

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Monotherapy

• Combination

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Molecule Target Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• DNA Molecule

• RNA Molecule

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Target Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Duchenne Muscular Atrophy

• Spinal Muscular Atrophy

• Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

• Familial Partial Lipodystrophy

• Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated (hatter) Amyloidosis

• Huntington’s Disease

• Others

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market

 To analyze the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 TO get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1245