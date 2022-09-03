Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B3002821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss                        

STATION: VSP – Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2022 at 2111 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Dorset General Store – Dorset, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Emma Larkin                                   

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a welfare check at the East Dorset General Store. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Emma Larkin, 27, from Manchester, Vermont. Troopers assisted Larkin with the incident and had her transported by Northshire Rescue Squad to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further mental health evaluation. During the investigation, it was discovered that Larkin had violated an active set of court-ordered conditions which prohibited her from consuming alcoholic beverages. Troopers followed Northshire Rescue Squad to the hospital and released Larkin with a citation to answer the above charge at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

