Manchin Announces $62.8 Million From American Rescue Plan For Coalfield Development ACT Now Coalition

September 02, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $62.8 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to the Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT Now) Coalition, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation. This investment will support job and economic growth in 21 counties across southern West Virginia that have been impacted by the downturn in the coal economy. This investment is the third largest in the nation from the American Rescue Plan EDA Regional Challenge Program.

“West Virginia continues to see the benefits of the critical American Rescue Plan investments that drive economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs, and today’s announcement is great news for our entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “It is a testament to our hardworking fellow West Virginians and forward-thinking communities that West Virginia was one of just 21 recipients of the EDA’s Regional Challenge program. I’m pleased the EDA is investing nearly $63 million in communities across southern West Virginia to strengthen local economies, support our energy industries and expand job opportunities. This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come.”

