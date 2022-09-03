Manchin Statement on Death of Miner Kris Ball

September 02, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of miner, Kris Ball of Chapmanville, at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine.





“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”