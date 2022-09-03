Manchin, Capito Announce $5.3 Million For Green Bank Telescope Repairs

September 02, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5,300,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for foundation repairs to the Green Bank Observatory (GBO) Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. The GBT is a vital tool for astronomical researchers and one of the world’s largest moving structures, with 16 wheels carrying 17 million pounds on a steel track that rotates to pinpoint planets, stars, asteroids and other astronomical phenomena.

“West Virginia has a long history with groundbreaking space research, from Katherine Johnson to the Rocket Boys. The Green Bank Telescope is a critical tool for the national and global astronomical community, and I am pleased NSF is investing $5.3 million to upgrade its foundation and replace key equipment,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and I will continue working with NSF to support scientific research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

“This commitment from the National Science Foundation to the Green Bank Telescope is welcomed, needed, and worthwhile,” said Senator Capito. “I have long advocated for the capabilities and opportunities for discovery that exist at the Green Bank Observatory. I am thankful for the NSF’s assistance in stabilizing the Green Bank Telescope so that the pursuit of scientific discovery can continue in Pocahontas County.”

Since the GBT’s completion in 2000, the Green Bank Observatory (GBO) staff perform annual maintenance to ensure the structural integrity of the telescope, but many components are nearing the end of their planned lifetime, including the track’s top layer of “wear plates” and epoxy grout between the plates and foundation. The funding announced today will be used to purchase 48 new wear plates, and grout will be replaced in sections through 2026. Additionally, two new techniques to mitigate cracking in the wear plates will be tested and, if successful, implemented.