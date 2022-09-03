The Retirement Advantage, MI leads the way in providing a game-changing retirement plan that protects individuals from all market risks and inflation

The Retirement Advantage, MI, an industry leader in retirement planning and asset protection, serves as the ultimate safe money firm to manage retirement savings and other financial investments.

Industry leader The Retirement Advantage, MI, takes the global spotlight after introducing a unique retirement plan that protects individuals from all market risks as well as inflation, sequence of return risk, and longevity risk, which can cause them to outlive their money.

"The move to leave the workforce and enter retirement is a crucial one. On the one hand, there are many things to look forward to in retirement, such as more time for family, friends, recreation, and travel. However, for a lot of people, the thought of their golden years is commonly a source of anxiety and concern. That's where The Retirement Advantage, MI comes into the picture," says William Duggan, the company president who is a Certified Financial Fiduciary.

Mr. Duggan says The Retirement Advantage, MI, known for its retirement planning and asset protection, gives people a guaranteed income they cannot outlive. Its team of experts helps clients to achieve freedom from excessive taxation and market crashes, gain more control of their money and create financial independence.

The Retirement Advantage, MI offers Safe Money products with average annual returns over the last ten years that beat the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 index. Individuals' money is also completely protected from any market loss, guaranteed.

Jan Windemuth, a verified client, commended Mr. Duggan for his honesty and exceptional service in helping her save enough money to carry her through retirement.

"I started working with Bill about 10 years ago. My mother-in-law was living in an assisted living facility. Bill helped her get some benefits that she wasn't aware were available from her late husband. Bill is very knowledgeable and willing to help. I came to him after my husband passed to consolidate our finances and secure income throughout retirement. He is a man of integrity and faith, and I trust him," Jan wrote in a review.

Lori Grubba, another verified client, lauded Mr. Duggan for his knowledge about so many different avenues of money and investing.

"We met Bill at a seminar years ago when he was advising parents on How to Pay for College. We immediately appreciated his honesty and knowledge about so many different avenues of money and investing. This became the beginning of a long business relationship. We feel we can call him with any questions at any time, and he always makes time for us," wrote Lori.

Those who want to reach out to William R. Duggan, Jr, the company president, and owner, may send a direct message right away or visit www.theretirementadvantagemi.com. Others who wish to learn more about The Retirement Advantage, MI, and its services may follow its social channels for more information.

