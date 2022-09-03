Meet the Spiritual Mentor Who Globally Impacts Lives Through Manifestation & Mind Mastery

A nomadic woman.

A Polish/American woman.

Ania Halama, has just returned from touring her new book Women Gone Wild Fearless Living Wealth Edition.

Halama, originally from Chicago, IL, is a well-known spiritual mentor, healer, intuitive digital artist, and as of recent, an international best-selling author with sales reaching almost 400 thousand in one week!

The 32-year-old's hard work has finally paid off. Her latest work which was co-authored by renowned best-selling writer Diana Wentworth of Chicken Soup for The Soul series, among other influential women in business, has seen their book sell almost four hundred thousand copies in less than a week, with 21 thousand copies selling on Amazon in the first hour. Their book reached best-seller status on its first day in nine categories on the site.

The hardback version will be sold in stores across the United States with the plan to sell worldwide by the end of this year.

Ania has graced the red carpet in Las Vegas with many celebrities, featured on two billboards in Times Square, New York, and has had a very successful book tour across the United States.

Ania would love to spread the wisdom she gained with women across the globe "I've absolutely loved the book tour, it has been an incredible experience. I'm a proud, humble woman who wants to share what I've learned through my journey with as many people as possible."

Ania is a world traveler who once worked a corporate job, living paycheck to paycheck; after a leap of faith, she began her journey of self-discovery. She has helped thousands of heart-centered entrepreneurs attract wealth and abundance.

Ania hosts the Spirituality for Badass Babes Podcast and co-founded Project Save The Toads.

Ania is also an intuitive healer, Reiki Master, Angel Healer, EFT & Ho’oponopono master, Akashic records reader, and law of attraction coach.

Entrepreneur Magazine listed her as a Top Millennial Powerhouse, and the US Reporter named her one of the top 10 entrepreneurs to follow. She has spoken on international stages and has been featured in media, including Yahoo News, New York Weekly Times, LA Weekly, Brainz Magazine, So Influential, and others.

Ania is no stranger to adversity, having had many obstacles on her path, including being an immigrant, dealing with the trauma of multiple assaults, her experience with drugs and alcohol, family trauma, serious illness in her early 20s, and so much more.

"I know what it's like to be in dark places, I've been there, but I now know how to pull people out of those spaces through my own spirituality, healing, work as a spiritual mentor, and my books. I want to share this knowledge with the people who need it".

While based in Medellin, Colombia, Ania plans to travel the world spreading her wisdom through talks, sharing her words from her new book, and using her leadership skills to help others transform their lives. "I have been blessed with so much, even if some of those blessings came from trauma. I want to help as many people as possible and have them feel what I feel - total freedom from suffering, love, happiness, and joy in their hearts. I am here to help people align with their soul and finally start living a life full of abundance and purpose."

Ania uses her eye for beauty, knowledge of business, and love of self-discovery to impact as many lives as possible.

Today with coaching, Halama works with heart-centered entrepreneurs, marketers, and everyday people. With her business, R.E.B.E.L. Entrepreneur, growing at the rate it has so far, she has decided to focus on the spiritual and enlightened side of her business.

She hosts both in person and virtual retreats/summits that reenergize her passion for her work, gathering people for plant medicine ceremonies, nature, and various relative spiritual practices.

This boost of passion also gave her the idea to host the Master Your Mind Summit (https://aniahalama.com/master-your-mind). The event features 15 speakers, five speakers a day, who all delve further into the many ways we can reprogram our minds through our subconscious, unconscious, and energy while we harness our abilities in all things, supporting growth and transformation. Halama finds herself gravitating toward the healing work of helping her community align with their spiritual selves to bring their wildest ideas into their physical realities.

To learn more about Ania and her work, you can go to http://aniahalama.com/ or check out https://www.instagram.com/aniatravels/

For press interviews, please contact Ania Halama at contact@aniahalama.com

