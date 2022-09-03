Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules

Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").

NASDAQ informed the Company that it had until October 24, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to this delinquent report. The Company filed its Form 10-Q on August 31, 2022. As a result of the filing, on September 1, 2022, NASDAQ confirmed that the Company is no longer required to submit a plan to regain compliance.

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on NASDAQ.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

