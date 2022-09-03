Angie Freeman's New Book, "Petals in Time", is a Captivating Tale of Love, Dreams, and Passion.

“Petals in Time” is a story about the power to overcome the natural obstacles that life throws our way. These obstacles are often times due to our own inexperience or mistakes that we make.

About the Author

Angie Freeman grew up in a small town located in the foothills of the Great Smokey Mountains, Tellico Plains, Tennessee. It was a quiet and beautiful rural community, although she had dreams of seeing the world from a young age. Those dreams seemed near impossible then, but with determination and a lot of hard work she was able to fulfill many of them. Another early dream was to become an author. That took much longer to accomplish. Just a spark of an idea can lead her down a path of thought, development, and creating a story and scenes in her head. Finally, in 2022, she completed her first novel, “Petals in Time."



About the Book

The story began when Ashley was resolute about cleaning out the attic. She had procrastinated for weeks. It was going to be a lot of hard work. The attic was more cluttered than she remembered, and the heat in that uppermost story made her feel baked like her favorite apple pie. As she crouched low and observed the various containers, she decided to go through some old boxes. Even though she hadn’t looked through much of this stuff in years, it could be fun to take a short “trip down memory lane” for a little while. She picked up the box and started rummaging through it. Ashley took out a picture, a photo of her parents standing next to each other. As she examined the photo, her heart began to race. She couldn’t believe that it was really her parents in that picture. She studied their faces, their smiles, frozen in time. She wondered how much happiness they had shared together.

And then, she found it – that precious gift he had given her long ago…

The book “Petals in Time” shares Ashley’s relationship with Rob. To read the complete story, get your copy from Amazon today!

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Hub

Angie Freeman

844-727-0033

United States