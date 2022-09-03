Award-Winning Serial Entrepreneur, Marc Devisse, Runs For City Council Of Bonita Springs

Representing the best interest of the City of Bonita Springs diligently and professionally

Marc Devisse, a multiple-award-winning serial entrepreneur, is thrilled to announce that he is running for the position of City Council of Bonita Springs, Florida. In line with the Council's Code of Conduct, Devisse is prominent for his excellent demonstration of dignity, respect, kindness, consideration, and courtesy to people through his stellar coaching services. He executes all duties and responsibilities with utmost diligence and professionalism, ensuring that all operations are optimized and resources maximally utilized to achieve the best result.

As a renowned leader in the community and serial business owner, Devisse is the founder of Tri-Town Construction, a construction company that has existed for almost 2 decades. The company has been committed to serving Southwest Florida, ensuring quality in its services, from the conception of ideas to final construction. It partners with top-tier architects, interior designers, realtors, and property managers to ensure homeowners get homes that supersede their imaginations.

"Marc founded Tri-Town Construction—one-man operations started out of his home in 2006—and turned it into a company renown in Collier and South Lee counties for quality construction, ethical practices, environmental consciousness, teamwork, user of American-made products, and complete customer satisfaction," said the company's spokesperson.

To prove how much of a result-driven, goal-oriented entrepreneur he is, Devisse owns a restaurant and bar which he established before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He has a track record of turning lucrative ideas into multi-million-dollar strategies. Up by the bootstraps, the entrepreneurship maestro has established and developed many successful businesses across Bonita Springs, Florida. To top it off, Devisse has been featured in highly prominent papers and publications, including South-West Florida Business Day, Gulfshore Business, Naples Daily News, Business Observer, Cape Coral Breeze, FOX 4, Estero Life Magazine, Florida Golf Coast University, etc.

"Though busy with Tri-Town Construction and new business ventures in the bar/restaurant space, Marc Devisse always finds time to give back. From donating roofs to organizing beach clean-ups. There is always something community-minded going on. It is part of the people-over-profits mentality that drives him. Marc and his siblings became the youngest charitable fund holders at the Southwest Florida Community Foundation. Marc has organized several Tri-Town Classic Golf Tournaments that raised tens of thousands of dollars to benefit children’s causes."

Chiefly among his remarkable achievements, he was awarded Business Observer's 2017 "Forty Under 40" 2017. As a multiple award-winner, Devisse has earned lots of awards for his outstanding contributions to community and business development through mind-blowing innovations. These awards include, The News-Press "Young Professional of the Year, Finalist; 2017 Graduate Leadership Bonita; 2015 Gulfshore Business “40 Under 40;" 2017 “Small business of the Year,” SWFL Inc- Tri-Town Construction, Finalist; 2021 Small Business of the year, SWFL Inc- The Seaside Bar and Grill” Finalist; 2022 Finalist, Small Business Administration, Finalist; and Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year, Finalist.

