Endeavor Bank Ranked #1 in California Among Peer C-Corp Class by CB Resource

Endeavor Bank ("Bank") EDVR is ranked first in California and fifteenth in the nation by CB Resource, an independent company that provides consulting, risk management, and planning solutions to banks across the country.

The Bank was recognized in CB Resource's CB Top Ten™ report for the second quarter of 2022. These rankings highlight Endeavor Bank as a top performer among its peer class of C-Corp banks with assets ranging between $250 and $499 million.

"Endeavor Bank is tremendously grateful to be ranked #1 in California following a successful year of growth in 2021 and into this year," said Endeavor CEO Dan Yates. "It is because of the continued support from our employees, shareholders, clients, and community that we are able to provide local business owners with customized, consultative service that supports their unique goals and business models."

The CB Top Ten is a community bank performance scorecard that identifies the banks in the top decile within each peer subset, which are determined by asset size and corporation type. Performance ratings and rankings are determined by a comprehensive evaluation of banks' key performance indicators, including asset growth, ROAA, ROAE, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, non-performing assets, non-interest-bearing deposits, and non-interest income.

"We are proud to be recognized as a top-performing bank by CB Resource," said Endeavor Bank President Steve Sefton. "To be ranked so highly among our peers on both a state and national scale this early in our formation is a testament to our unique ownership structure and deep involvement in our community."

About Endeavor Bank

Endeavor Bank is primarily owned and operated by San Diegans for San Diego businesses and their owners. The bank's focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in the San Diego metropolitan marketplace and its surrounding areas.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad and La Mesa. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank's senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients' efforts to grow revenues and profits.

EDVR Shareholders

With many of our shareholders transferring their EDVR shares to their brokerage companies, along with ongoing trading taking place, the Bank may not have the most current shareholder contact information. If you are an EDVR shareholder and would like to receive information via a more timely method, please complete the Shareholder Communication Preference Form on our website: https://www.bankendeavor.com/investor-relations so we can keep you updated on EDVR news, and invite you to various shareholder networking events throughout the year.

