Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney Announces Retirement

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney announced today she will resign effective Friday, September 9th. Mahoney is leaving to refocus on her health and family.

“I want to acknowledge and celebrate Commissioner Mahoney’s many contributions to the people of Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Under her leadership, the state’s credit rating and overall fiscal health significantly improved. Oil tax credits have been paid off, the state’s public employee pension obligation has been significantly reduced, and school bond debt reimbursement is reinstated. She came into office just as the global pandemic was appearing in Alaska, and successfully managed the distribution of early PFD payments to assist Alaskans in 2020, and again this year for families struggling to make ends meet due to rampant inflation. The people of Alaska thank Commissioner Mahoney for her contributions to our great state.”

Governor Dunleavy will appoint an acting commissioner in the near future.

