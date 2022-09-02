Gov. Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils

GEORGIA, September 2 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including the Bleacher Report video production and technology operations (inclusive of studios in New York and Las Vegas), as well as library and archive operations and all technical crewing. Previously, Brown served as senior director of technical operations for Turner Sports. Within that role, he was responsible for technical operations and planning for all Turner Sports linear and digital properties including NBA on TNT, NBA Digital, MLB, NCAA, and PGA.com, as well as NBA TV’s studio and remote operations. Before joining Turner Sports, Brown served as director of operations for National Mobile Television, where he supervised all technical functional areas, studio and remote production facilities and crew, vendors, technology providers, and communications for clients such as CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and a variety of other sports and entertainment companies. Earlier in his career, he served as the operations systems trainer for CNN Sports Illustrated and assistant manager of broadcast archive operations at Atlanta Olympic Broadcasting, covering all live Olympic events during the 1996 Games. Brown began his career in local television news. Cecil Staton has spent his career as an academic leader, Georgia State Senator, and business owner and entrepreneur. He served as a professor at Brewton-Parker College, a faculty member and administrator at Mercer University, and as a Vice-Chancellor for the University System of Georgia. Staton was Interim President of Valdosta State University before becoming Chancellor of East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. From 2005 to 2014, Staton served as a Georgia State Senator, representing the 18th district. During his legislative career, he served on numerous committees, including stints as chairman of the Science and Technology Committee and member of the Committee on Assignments. He served on the Transportation, Finance, Higher Education, and Appropriations committees during his tenure and was chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Higher Education. Staton served as vice chairman of his caucus before being elected majority whip for two terms. He also founded publishing and media companies based in Macon, Georgia. Those companies have published books, including two New York Times bestsellers, and operated radio stations throughout central, southeast, and southwest Georgia, as well as a television station, newspaper, and various websites. Staton holds a bachelor's degree from Furman University, a master of divinity and master of theology degrees from Southeastern Seminary, and a doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Oxford. He and his wife, Catherine, live in Monroe County.