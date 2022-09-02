Cameron Parish Health Unit to reopen in temporary location on September 6

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 5 (Southwest) Office of Public Health serving Cameron Parish will begin operating from a temporary location in Cameron on September 6.

The Cameron Parish Health Unit will be housed in the Cameron Parish Police Jury building at 148 Smith Circle, Room 149. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and immunization services are available Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the health unit at 337-775-5368 to learn about available services.

“The staff is excited about returning to Cameron Parish to serve the community,” nursing supervisor Maria Abudiab said.

Renovation plans are underway for the permanent facility after Hurricane Laura caused severe damage to the previous facility in 2020. The health unit has been closed to the public since Laura, although sanitarian and environmental operations have been active.

Completion of renovations is anticipated in the next two to three years.