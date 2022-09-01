2022-09-01 16:44:17.917 $100,000 Scratchers Win a 'Very Big Blessing'

2022-09-01 16:44:17.917

A Missouri Lottery player won the first $100,000 top prize on a “Bass Pro Shops®” Scratchers ticket after purchasing the new game at Casey’s General Store, 1909 W. Main St., in Sedalia.

“I usually try to play the new tickets,” the player shared.

After scratching off the first spot and uncovering a $10,000 prize, she revealed she couldn’t continue because she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“My husband had to finish scratching off the rest of the ticket because I couldn’t breathe,” she said.

When she matched every winning number, she knew she’d won more than $10,000.

“I have the app and I went ahead and scanned it, and it said ‘$100,000!”’ the winner exclaimed.

“I feel like such a burden was lifted,” she added. “This is a very big blessing.”

“Bass Pro Shops®” is a $5 game that features prizes from $5 all the way up to $100,000. It currently has over $8.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes of $100,000 and three prizes of $20,000.

In FY21, players in Pettis County won more than $10.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $947,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.8 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

