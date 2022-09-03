Real Estate isn't Taught in Just 60 Hours

Caroline Chambers was a guest on The HomeBuyers Hour Radio Show Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Caroline Chambers shares her experience in what is needed to be a professional real estate agent.

Reputation, Reputation, Reputation are the three most important words to a real estate professional.” — Charles Bellefontaine

WILMETTE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline Chambers sets the expectations on how to succeed in real estate. She confirms that nobody can learn the real estate broker business with just 60 hours of classroom training. It's so much beyond that when it comes to real experience. A real estate agent is so much more than someone who unlocks a door and fills in blanks on a real estate contract. Caroline is empathetic to other human beings, it shows! And that empathy is what sets her apart from the average agents in Illinois.This was this weeks episode on The HomeBuyers Hour radio show with Charlie Bellefontaine, Joey Mathews , and Patrick Loftus Why is that important in Real Estate? Because we are not working with people with "assembly line" services. It's truly about designing their LIFE!The three most important words to a real estate professional is Reputation, Reputation, Reputation. Says Charlie Bellefontaine. We bring professionals, like Caroline Chambers, on this show because she values her reputation.Caroline went into detail about the importance of building a relationship and maintaining those relationships.Relationships means that trust must be built. That trust doesn't happen overnight. It is actually a three step process. First you have to get to know someone. Heck, you have to get to know yourself so you can share with another person who you are. Then you have to like, and respect, that person. After those two steps comes the trust. Once you trust each other, then the relationship can be made. Maintaining that relationship is also important. As soon as you violate that trust, the relationship is ruined and everything is lost. While that relationship is being built, and maintained/honored, there is another word that needs to be remembered. Expectations! Real estate professionals need to be clear what our clients, and business partners, should expect of us. Because we will break that trust bond as soon as we don't meet those expectations.Also the business partners we align with also have to value their reputation. If someone we do work with has a bad reputation (bad reviews from past clients), then that reflect poorly with anyone else who aligns themselves with that business. Any business that we want a relationship with must have a solid reputation. I will not risk my reputation on someone who doesn't care about theirs.Caroline Chambers & Patrick Loftus join The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show this week to talk about what a caring and guiding real estate professional looks like and if it would be something that you would want to experience.Chicago-based Real Estate Agent, Caroline Chambers expresses her unique approach as a real estate agent/therapist, building lifelong relationships with her clients.

